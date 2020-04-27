59ºF

Michigan

Tracking Michigan COVID-19 nursing home data

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Michigan COVID-19 cases in nursing homes by county as of April 27, 2020.
Michigan COVID-19 cases in nursing homes by county as of April 27, 2020. (WDIV)

Here we are tracking the state of Michigan’s COVID-19 data for nursing homes, or long term care facilities.

According to state health officials, these case counts reflect current cases of COVID-19 among facility residents reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“These totals do not include patients or staff who have recovered or passed away prior to this report. It is important to note that that the presence of COVID-19 at a facility is no way an indicator of a facility that isn’t following proper procedures. Several facilities are supporting local hospitals by accepting confirmed COVID-19 positive residents and going forward will be noted as such,” reads a statement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of April 27, 2020, the state reports 2,637 total cases of COVID-19 within these facilities.

