Sinai-Grace Hospital, DABO to offer free COVID-19 testing through May

DETROIT – Sinai-Grace Hospital is offering free COVID-19 testing to Detroit residents on the upcoming weekends in partnership with a coalition led by the Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO).

The coalition has been working to offer free testing to residents in the city hit hardest by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Michigan.

As of 3 p.m. on May 12, Detroit has reported 9,897 COVID-19 cases and 1213 deaths. Wayne County -- the county most affected by the pandemic in Michigan -- has reported 18,255 COVID-19 cases and 2,117 deaths, which includes Detroit’s numbers.

Individuals can register to get tested for COVID-19 for free by calling 313-706-2750 or 313-923-1655. If phone lines are busy, interested individuals can register by emailing testing@dabodetroitinc.com.

COVID-19 testing will be available on the following dates at the following locations and times:

Other organizations involved in the coalition include The Disability Network Inc., Wayne County Community College District, Comerica Bank, the United Auto Workers, Premier Quality Health Center Inc. and Platform Healthcare Solutions.

