Wayne County COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths
LIVONIA, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Division reported a total 2,586 cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths related to the coronavirus as of April 3 among municipalities outside of the city of Detroit.
Livonia leads those communities with 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths related to the virus.
- Note: Detroit has its own health department reporting its COVID-19 figures. The city alone reported a total 3,969 cases and 129 deaths as of April 4.
- More: Michigan counties, cities launch coronavirus dashboards
Here’s a look at the Wayne County data:
