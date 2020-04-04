50ºF

Wayne County COVID-19 data: Tracking cases, deaths

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Wayne County daily new COVID-19 cases as of April 4, 2020. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Division reported a total 2,586 cases of COVID-19 and 106 deaths related to the coronavirus as of April 3 among municipalities outside of the city of Detroit.

Livonia leads those communities with 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths related to the virus.

Here’s a look at the Wayne County data:

