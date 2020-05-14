CFO of Harper Woods schools charged with possessing sexually abusive material involving child

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – The CFO of the Harper Woods School District has been charged with multiple counts of possessing sexually abusive material involving a child.

James Joseph Dennis, 63, of Harper Woods, was arrested after police found sexually abusive material involving children on several of his electronic devices, according to authorities. The devices were found at Dennis’ home, officials said.

Dennis is charged with four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned Thursday morning at 32A District Court in Harper Woods, police said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 27, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 3.

Dennis is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and cannot have contact with minors or use the internet for non-work purposes if released.

Here is a statement from Harper Woods School District Superintendent Steven McGhee:

"Today, the Harper Woods Police Department informed the Harper Woods School District that one of its third-party employees, James Dennis, was arraigned and formally charged with multiple felony counts. The felony counts include child sexually abusive material -- possession, and computers -- using to commit a crime. Based on the information provided by law enforcement, the employee allegedly engaged in criminal conduct by using his own personal equipment outside school property. The employee is presumed innocent of the criminal charges until proven guilty in the court of law.

“Protecting our students is our top priority. The district will continue to cooperate with our community partners in law enforcement.”