Farid Fata requests release from federal prison due to COVID-19

The release of federal prisoners due to COVID-19 is a controversial topic.

Authorities said they are getting inundated with requests and seeing crimes first-hand after release.

Federal prisoners are asking for early release and some local high-profile prisoners want out.

According to federal prosecutors, Dr. Farid Fata victimized 553 patients, ordering at least 9,000 unnecessary infusions or injection -- including chemotherapy for people who did not have cancer.

Fata pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 years, but because of coronavirus, he wants to be released early.

Geraldine Parkin said her husband was diagnosed with cancer and was in remission when Fata continued cancer treatments for about 9 months.

“Tim was filled with poison,” Parkin said. “That’s what happened to many of Fata’s victims.”

Parkin wants Fata to serve every single day of his 45-year sentence.

“He took an oath, broke the oath, he has no remorse,” Parkin said. “The only remorse he has is becuase he got caught.”

But according to a motion filed on his behalf, Fata feels he should be released early because of his “deteriorating health,” which includes “type 2 diabetes, gastro intestinal bleeding, and early dementia.”

The motion also states Fata is at significant risk of infection because he is 55-years-old.

“This is one of the difficult situations we have right now with somebody like Dr. Fata. Normally you would have a hearing where victims could come into the courtroom and they could express their views and they could take the witness stand and explain their concerns,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Schneider. “Now we’re doing it all electronically.”

Schneider said he cannot comment on pending litigation -- like Fata’s request -- but that they take a careful look at each case.

“We always have the victims mindset first and foremost,” Schneider said.

Parkin hopes the court remembers the 533 patients like her husband who were overtreated and or misdiagnosed when they think of granting Fata early release.

Fata pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraudulent billing, participating in a kickback scheme and money laundering. $34.7 million. The U.S. Attorney’s office has until May 19 to respond to the request.