How much do you know about Michigan? Test yourself with the state’s new virtual trivia game

DETROIT – Are you a lifetime Michigander? Do you think you know a lot about the Great Lakes State? Well, you can test your knowledge or host a virtual trivia night with the state’s new online game.

Many people are staying connection with family members and friends through video chats, so the Michigan Department of Natural Resources put together “MichiGame,” a videoconferencing trivia game to test your knowledge about the state.

The game includes questions about Michigan’s wildlife, history, trees and more. Players can work individually or as a team.

You can download the rules, questions and answer key before rallying your fellow Michiganders to host the virtual trivia night. Then, you’ll compete to be crowned “the ultimate Michigander.”

Click here to access the rules, questions and answer key.