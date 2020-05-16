Metro Detroit weather: Saturday afternoon mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Watch is in effect for Monroe and Wayne counties until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and beautiful. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Perfect conditions will exist for catching up on reading with the windows open. Sitting on the porch catching up with neighbors is also an excellent activity.

Saturday evening we be fair and cool. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

Clouds gather Saturday night. Showers are possible after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday has a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for strong to severe storms with frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. Just as concerning, is the enhanced risk of flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain from Sunday morning to Monday morning are possible. The highest rainfall rates will occur Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Urban flooding, and high water along rivers and tributaries is possible. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be cloudy with on and off showers, especially in the morning. It will also be breezy with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. So, a bit of a cool down.

The rest of next week becomes warmer and brighter. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with daytime temps near 70 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon temps near 75 degrees.