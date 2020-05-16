55ºF

Michigan governor to ask lawmakers for $94.4M as part of Detroit schools literacy lawsuit settlement

Money to be used for high-quality literacy program, other ways to further education

Associated Press

DETROIT – Michigan’s governor has agreed to ask lawmakers to provide $94.4 million to Detroit’s public schools as part of a lawsuit settlement.

The settlement comes just weeks after a federal appeals court issued a groundbreaking decision recognizing a constitutional right to education and literacy.

READ MORE: State of Michigan settles right to education lawsuit involving former Detroit students

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she will ask the state to pay for literacy-related programs and other initiatives. The state also will provide $280,000 to be shared by the seven students named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

That money is to be used for a high-quality literacy program or other ways to further their education.

