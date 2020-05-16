Top NASCAR drivers to honor two Henry Ford nurses during Cup Series race

Two Henry Ford Health nurses will be publicly honored at the upcoming NASCAR race amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 16, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 50,504; Death toll now at 4,880 with 28,234 recoveries reported

Martina Symons, 28, and Mike Palmer, 37, were randomly selected to be displayed on the cars of two top NASCAR drivers at their upcoming race on Sunday.

Symons, from Livonia, is an ICU nurse at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Her name will be displayed just above the driver’s door handle of NASCAR driver and Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski’s car.

Palmer, from Walled Lake, is an emergency department nurse at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital. His name will be displayed on NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s car.

“Teamwork has helped us collectively come together and figure out how best to care for our patients who are very, very sick,” said Symons. “It came so fast, we were making daily decisions on how to provide the best care. To be honored by NASCAR, where teamwork is crucial, is a sweet honor to share with everyone who has been working in healthcare and on the front lines.”

Henry Ford officials say the two nurses -- who are also car lovers -- will be part of the “Drivers, start your engines!” declaration at the beginning of Sunday’s race.

The race will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

MORE: NASCAR picks up at tricky Darlington after 10-week hiatus

NASCAR’s upcoming racing schedule can be found here.