Capri Drive-In movie theater opens at half-capacity amid coronavirus pandemic

Theater owner says she needs to make money, can keep customers safe

Associated Press, AP Wire Service

FILE - In this June 26, 2014, file photo, movie-goers watch "How to Train Your Dragon 2," at the Saco Drive-In in Saco, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
COLDWATER, Mich. – Burt Reynolds and Jackie Gleason were on the big screen as a drive-in movie theater in southern Michigan reopened, despite business shutdowns during the coronavirus.

Capri Drive-In co-owner Susan Magocs said she needs to make money and still can keep visitors safe.

The theater’s two screens opened Friday night near Coldwater in Branch County. Capri Drive-In offered “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Jurassic Park,” “Trolls World Tour” and “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

Magocs cut capacity by 50%. Customers were pleased.

Stephanie Freiny says there’s nothing wrong with having fun if it can be done safely.

