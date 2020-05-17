Firefighter burned while putting out Rochester Hills garage fire

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A firefighter was injured Sunday morning while working to put out a garage fire in the 3400 block of John R Road in Rochester Hills.

Crews from the Rochester Hills Fire Department were dispatched to the area after a call came into 911 from the house at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters reported seeing a smoke column while enroute to the fire. They found a detached garage in the back of the property on fire. A vehicle was found inside the garage completely engulfed in flames. Byers Towing assisted the fire department in moving the vehicle out of the garage so firefighters could extinguish the fire.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in about 25 minutes, according to the Rochester Hills Fire Department. Crews remained on scene to hit the hot spots with water.

One firefighter was burned at the scene and taken to a hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.