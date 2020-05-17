Man hunting for mushrooms in Macomb County finds remains of missing man

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The remains of a 35-year-old Eastpointe man reported missing in 2018 was found Saturday afternoon in Chesterfield Township by a man looking for mushrooms.

According to the Chesterfield Township Police Department, it happened at about 4 p.m. in a heavily-wooded and swampy area south of 23 Mile Road, near I-94.

Police said bones, heavily weathered clothing and camping equipment were found and that there were no signs of trauma.

The man was identified by a Michigan ID card inside a wallet, police said. The remains were collected by the medical examiner for further analysis.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there were no signs of criminal activity.