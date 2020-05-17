Man hunting for mushrooms in Macomb County finds remains of missing man
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The remains of a 35-year-old Eastpointe man reported missing in 2018 was found Saturday afternoon in Chesterfield Township by a man looking for mushrooms.
According to the Chesterfield Township Police Department, it happened at about 4 p.m. in a heavily-wooded and swampy area south of 23 Mile Road, near I-94.
Police said bones, heavily weathered clothing and camping equipment were found and that there were no signs of trauma.
The man was identified by a Michigan ID card inside a wallet, police said. The remains were collected by the medical examiner for further analysis.
The investigation is ongoing, but police said there were no signs of criminal activity.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.