Girl Scouts use technology to connect girls to the great outdoors

DETROIT – Many people are staying home and it might feel like a lot of us are looking at screens all day -- but the Girl Scouts has found a way to use technology to connect girls to the great outdoors.

Stay at home doesn’t mean stay inside. The go-at-home challenge is keeping Girl Scouts busy in their own backyard.

READ: Everything you need to know about Gov. Whitmer reopening businesses in parts of Michigan

There are dozens of activities for scouts to choose from. Two girls had a picnic in their backyards together via video chat. They even started their own vegetable garden.

They text and share pictures online of their adventures and have virtual meeting with other troops. Even though the Girl Scouts won’t have summer camp this year they’re still earning badges and learning lessons that will last a lifetime.

Watch the video above for the full report.