Man with COVID-19 arrested after assaulting, spitting at medical staff at McLaren Hospital, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – Patrick Michael Crawford was taken into custody Friday evening after reportedly assaulting medical staff.

According to authorities, the 25-year-old Pontiac resident was brought to McLaren Oakland Hospital Friday and when the medical staff attempted to treat him, he attacked them. Police said he was restrained and placed in isolation and when doctors began to evaluate Crawford, he made threats, said he was infected with COVID-19 and began spitting at the physician and Emergency Room Staff.

Police said Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were told Crawford tested positive for coronavirus. He was taken into police custody and transported to the Oakland County Jail where he is expected to be lodged until charged.

