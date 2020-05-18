Oakland County deputy attacked by dog while assisting CPS at Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. – A German Shepard and two young children were taken from a Pontiac home Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, just after 4 p.m., Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting a caseworker from Child Protective Services with a court order to remove two children from a residence in the 20 block of Newberry Street, near the intersection of West Huron Street and Telegraph Road. Police said it wasn’t the first time deputies had been called to the residence regarding reports of child abuse.

Police said when they arrived and spoke with the 24-year-old mother of the children, the grandmother at the home released her German Shepard from its chain to move it into a dog cage on the porch and the dog charged and attacked the deputies, injuring one. A deputy fired at the dog and the injured German Shepard ran back to its owner.

Authorities said the deputies made several verbal commands instructing the mother to surrender the children before entering the home.

The two children were turned over to a caseworker from CPS and the two women were taken into custody to be interviewed by detectives.

An officer with Oakland County Animal Control took custody of the German Shepard.

The injured deputy was treated at McLaren Oakland Hospital and was released.

The investigation is ongoing.