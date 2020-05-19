2 charged after detectives in Lyon Township stop a vehicle with equipment used to impersonate police

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Saturday, officers in Lyon Township stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of 400 Boyne Street.

Police said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Durango appeared to be shadowing detectives through a mobile home community. Detectives said there was a police-style light affixed to the windshield of the vehicle.

Detectives stopped the vehicle and identified the driver and his front seat passenger. The driver was a known convicted felon, who later admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle, according to officials.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy arrived on scene to assist in a search for narcotics. Police said they found a police-style blue and red emergency LED flashing light, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a black semi-automatic starter pistol, a police-style badge, a set of police handcuffs, a police scanner and a spotlight.

Detectives also located a plastic straw which contained suspected cocaine residue.

Police said the driver admitted to using the police lighting equipment, the spotlight and other equipment in the Metro Detroit area. The Durango was impounded. Detectives will be following up with police agencies in the area for any previously reported incidents involving the impersonation of a police officer.

There were two children in the vehicle, ages 2 and 1, they were turned over to a family member at the scene. The driver and passenger were arrested.

A vehicle search resulted in the following, according to police:

An operational clear dash bar that had police style lighting

Handheld police scanner

Windshield mounted video camera

A handheld spotlight

An oval, gold police style badge

Handcuffs with a pouch

2 handguns – 9mm and a starter pistol

Multiple loaded magazines

Vehicle had a US Army Military Police emblem on the rear window

Harris has a prior murder conviction

Leonard Charles Harris (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Leanne Paige Garcia-Stowe (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Warrants were authorized on Sunday for Leonard Charles Harris, 51, of Lyon Township and Leanne Paige Garcia-Stowe, 24, of Lyon Township.

Harris was charged with:

Weapons - ammunition - possession by a felon

Possession of cocaine - Less than 25 grams

Use/possession of flashing lights

Garcia-Stowe was charged with:

Weapons - Carrying concealed

Possession of cocaine - Less than 25 grams

Both were arraigned in front of Magistrate Marie Soma. Harris was given a $5,000 cash/surety bond or 10 percent. Garcia-Stowe was given a $5,000 personal bond.

Both posted bond and are no longer being held at the Oakland County jail.