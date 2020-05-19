Man beats Wayne County homeowner with tire iron during break-in, police say

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man broke into a Wayne County house and beat the homeowner with a tire iron, even chasing him outside to continue the attack, according to police.

Norman Johnson, 31, of Willis, is accused of breaking into a home in the 23000 block of Elwell Road Road in Sumpter Township.

Officials said Johnson broke in Saturday and beat the 26-year-old homeowner with a tire iron, causing serious injuries to the man’s head and torso.

When the homeowner left the house, Johnson chased him and continued to attack him in the yard, police said.

The man eventually broke free, went back inside and called 9-1-1, according to authorities. Johnson fled the scene in a silver Ford Explorer, officials said.

Sumpter Township police Sgt. Joseph Balowski got to the scene and saw the Explorer heading west on Willow Road near Rawsonville Road, police said. Balowski stopped the Explorer as it crossed over into Washtenaw County, according to authorities.

Johnson was taken into custody but denied knowing about the break-in or the attack on Elwell Road, police said.

He was caught on the homeowner’s security camera video, officials said.

Johnson was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.