Michigan receives $1.5M to provide housing for people living with disabilities
Funds distributed among eight Michigan organizations through the federal CARES Act
LANSING, Mich. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Tuesday that $1.5 million will be provided to Michigan to provide housing to non-elderly people living with disabilities.
The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“This funding will provide vital housing options for some of the most vulnerable among us, individuals with disabilities across Michigan,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan. “It will also prevent homelessness and promote independent living in the least restrictive setting while diverting from more costly institutionalization.”
The following organizations will receive the following allocations:
- Ann Arbor Housing Commission - $421,648
- Grand Rapids Housing Commission - $242,200
- Housing Services Mid-Michigan - $215,974
- Michigan State Housing Development Authority - $205,423
- Detroit Housing Commission - $180,839
- Wyoming Housing Commission - $68,490
- Pontiac Housing Commission - $63,232
- Port Huron Housing Commission - $59,135
- Melvindale Housing Commission - $56,398
Michigan’s $1.5 million allocation is part of a nearly $77 million distributed throughout the country. You can see a list of how much funding each state will be allocated here.
HUD also recently allocated $11 million to Michigan Public Housing Authorities earlier this month in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Read more COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.