Michigan receives $1.5M to provide housing for people living with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Tuesday that $1.5 million will be provided to Michigan to provide housing to non-elderly people living with disabilities.

The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This funding will provide vital housing options for some of the most vulnerable among us, individuals with disabilities across Michigan,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan. “It will also prevent homelessness and promote independent living in the least restrictive setting while diverting from more costly institutionalization.”

The following organizations will receive the following allocations:

Ann Arbor Housing Commission - $421,648

Grand Rapids Housing Commission - $242,200

Housing Services Mid-Michigan - $215,974

Michigan State Housing Development Authority - $205,423

Detroit Housing Commission - $180,839

Wyoming Housing Commission - $68,490

Pontiac Housing Commission - $63,232

Port Huron Housing Commission - $59,135

Melvindale Housing Commission - $56,398

Michigan’s $1.5 million allocation is part of a nearly $77 million distributed throughout the country. You can see a list of how much funding each state will be allocated here.

HUD also recently allocated $11 million to Michigan Public Housing Authorities earlier this month in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.