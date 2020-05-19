Public mass can resume at Catholic churches in Metro Detroit today

DETROIT – Local Catholics could begin returning to church on Tuesday, even while the state continues to implement measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Detroit says mass can begin on Tuesday, although mass won’t begin at the Archdiocese of Detroit until May 29.

In a letter, Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron said your church experience may look a bit different.

“The Mass you may attend in the weeks ahead will look and feel quite different from the Mass you remember from two months ago. It will be imperative for all of us – pastors, parish staff, volunteers, and all the faithful – to work together during these times. The pandemic is not over and safety precautions must be followed in order to promote the continued health and safety of everyone in our community,” Vigneron said.

The Archdiocese of Detroit also issued updated guidelines for churches to return to service.

“These guidelines have taken into account expert advice from the medical community, liturgical experts, and public health leaders. They are meant to assist pastors and the faithful in safely participating in Holy Mass while maintaining the sound health precautions counseled by health and government officials,” Vigneron said.

Parishes are still encouraged to utilize mass live streaming tools, if possible. The Archbishop suspended the Sunday obligation for all faithful until at least Sept. 6.

This week, Italy and the Vatican allowed the first public Masses to be celebrated since March on Monday as coronavirus restrictions eased further, following a sharp confrontation between church and state over limits on worshiping in the era of COVID-19.

Guards in hazmat suits took the temperature of the faithful entering St. Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Francis celebrated an early morning Mass for a handful of people to commemorate the centenary of the birth of St. John Paul II.