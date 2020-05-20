Challenges of worshiping safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously given safety guidance to places of worship with precautions like not sharing hymnals, avoiding choirs and limiting attendance.

The CDC released a 60 page document on Tuesday night. In the new document it has completely eliminated those previous references.

It discusses the reopening of schools, businesses and a variety of other best practices. But no mention of churches.

There’s concern about the CDC’s omission of places of worship in the official guidance. Some believe it could stem from the CDC wanting to stay out of the fray of constitutional issues.

