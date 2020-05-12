Archdiocese of Detroit announces resumption of public masses during coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit announced Tuesday that public masses will resume on May 19 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Archbishop shared guidelines for worship sites to follow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during masses.

The guidelines require members to wear face coverings and physically distance themselves from one another. Religious sites are also expected to disinfect surfaces, post signage of social distancing expectations, limit singing and host outdoor services whenever possible.

Though public masses are resuming, the Archdiocese of Detroit says faithful individuals are not obligated to attend Sunday masses through September 6 due to the pandemic.

