Detroit police look for 3 men involved in breaking, entering incident

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking to identify and locate three men wanted in connection with a breaking and entering incident that occurred Monday.

Police say that three men broke into a local business in the 1500 block of East Lafayette Street.

The three men approached the business around 2 a.m. in a silver GMC Envoy and a blue Dodge Caravan. Upon arrival, two men exited the Envoy while the driver of the Dodge Caravan backed into the building to breach the wall.

Two of the men entered the store and removed the safe. All three men then fled the scene in both vehicles.

The first suspect is described as wearing a blue hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants and black gloves.

The second suspect was described as wearing a gray hoodie, black mask, orange gloves and black pants.

The third suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a yellow stripe on the leg.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Below is a video of the incident from the Detroit Police Department:

