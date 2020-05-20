Officials provide update on devastating floods in Midland County

MIDLAND, Mich. – Officials are expected to provide an update on devastating floods in Midland County.

Officials from Midland County Emergency Management, the City of Midland, and the County of Midland will provide an update to the public regarding ongoing flooding conditions.

The flooding, caused by dam failure in mid-Michigan, has left shocking damage to roads, houses and entire cities in the area.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the flooding.

