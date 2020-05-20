Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency after dam breaks in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Midland County on Tuesday night after a dam broke, leading to flooding in the area.

Heavy rain and rising water breached the Edenville Dam.

Whitmer urged residents in the county to evacuate as soon as possible. She said both the south and west side of Midland had been evacuated.

Residents in several areas are currently evacuating.

Midland Township:

Residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson

Lincoln Township:

Residents east of M-30 on any streets between Price and Wackerly

Homer Township:

Residents on E. Wheeler and residents on N. Homer Road

Midland City:

Residents west of Eastman and South of US-10

Residents who must leave their homes can go to shelters at: