Drone footage shows extend of damage caused by severe floods in mid-Michigan

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked for a federal emergency declaration due to devastating floods in mid-Michigan.

The Edenville Dam broke on Tuesday evening and the Sanford Dam breached after heavy rainfall hit the region, causing massive flooding in the area. By Wednesday morning, water that was several feet high covered some streets near the river in downtown Midland.

The flooding forced about 11,000 people to evacuate their homes in the Midland area. Midland City Manager Brad Kaye said it was fortunate that the Tittabawassee River crested at just over 35 feet (11 meters), about 3 feet (90 centimeters) below the forecast level.

