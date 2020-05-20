‘Catastrophic’ flooding, evacuations in Mid-Michigan as dams fail: What to know

DETROIT – About 10,000 people in Mid-Michigan have been asked to evacuate their homes after multiple dams were breached, causing a major flooding emergency.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday evening urged anyone near the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County to seek higher ground following “catastrophic dam failures” at the Edenville Dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit, and the Sanford Dam, about seven miles downriver.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Sanford Dam has been breached, but has not broken.

BREAKING: Here's downtown Sanford, Mi after levees and dams are breached. Thousands evacuated. Live reports all day on @Local4News pic.twitter.com/0deTDn0MwU — @Nightcam (@nightcam) May 20, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Midland County late Tuesday night, urging residents to see higher ground as water levels were rapidly rising.

Gov. Whitmer said Downtown Midland, a city of 42,000 about 8 miles downstream from the Sanford Dam, faced an especially serious flooding threat. Dow Chemical Co.'s main plant sits on the city’s riverbank.

“In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately 9 feet of water," the governor said. "We are anticipating an historic high water level.”

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County,” she said. ”If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now."

The Tittabawassee River was at 30.5 feet (9.3 meters) and rising Tuesday night - flood stage is 24 feet (7.3 meters). It was expected to crest Wednesday morning at a record of about 38 feet (11.6 meters).

History of the dams

The Edenville Dam, which was built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition in 2018 by the state. The Sanford Dam, which was built in 1925, received a fair condition rating.

Both dams are in the process of being sold.

In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of the company that operated the Edenville Dam due to non-compliance issues that included spillway capacity and the inability to pass the most severe flood reasonably possible in the area.

There were 19 high hazard dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition in Michigan in 2018, ranking 20th among the 45 states and Puerto Rico for which The Associated Press obtained condition assessments.

LIST: Areas where residents must evacuate in mid-Michigan

Midland Township:

Residents on Ashby Road between Poseyville and Patterson

Lincoln Township:

Residents east of M-30 on any streets between Price and Wackerly

Homer Township:

Residents on E. Wheeler and residents on N. Homer Road

Midland City:

Residents west of Eastman and South of US-10

Residents who must leave their homes can go to shelters at:

Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn

Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour

West Midland Family Center at 4011 W Isabella

Tracking live updates from Mid-Michigan

