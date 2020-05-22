Detroit police identify person of interest in nonfatal shooting of 3-year-old girl
Girl shot in 7300 block of Nett Street
DETROIT – Police have released the identity and a photo of a man who is a person of interest in a nonfatal shooting.
Police said Brandon Johnson is a person of interest in the nonfatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl. Police believe he may have information regarding the crime.
The girl was shot in the 7300 block of Nett Street, according to police.
If you have any information contact the Detroit Police Department.
