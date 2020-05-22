Livingston County releases public health guidance as planning tool when sectors of economy reopen

HOWELL, Mich. – The Livingston County Health Department is releasing public health guidance to be used as a planning tool for various businesses and community operations.

The tool will assist industries as they consider what they need to do to reopen safely when allowed under the Executive Orders.

As Livingston County residents continue to do their part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, businesses and organizations can do the same by implementing the reopen workforce guidance.

This will help to ensure the health and safety of employees, customers, and visitors. The reopen workforce guidance provides specific information for industry leaders and is categorized by industry type.

Included in the guidance is the MI Safe Start Plan, which outlines Governor Whitmer’s plan to re-engage the Michigan economy.

Also included are additional resources, handouts, and signage for the workplace. The guidance may change based on the Governor’s Executive Orders and will be updated as necessary.