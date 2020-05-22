Man suspected of robbing several convenience stores around Oakland County

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into and robbing several convenience stores around Oakland County.

Officials said Nathan James Calhoun, 28, of Brandon Township, is accused of breaking into stores in Orion, Brandon and Independence townships.

At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, Calhoun broke into the Indianwood Junction Party Stop at 20 North Baldwin Road in Orion Township, according to authorities.

Deputies received a call for a burglary alarm and found the front door glass had been shattered so someone could enter the store.

Nobody was in the building, but evidence was collected, police said.

Deputies said they went to the Mobil gas station at 1152 South Ortonville Road in Brandon Township at 1:52 a.m. for a glass breaking alarm. Someone had broken into the gas station, but nobody was there, officials said.

Independence Township deputies were surveilling the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road because of the other break-ins when they saw a red 1998 Chevrolet Camaro leaving the area at 2:07 a.m., according to authorities.

The car was stopped and Calhoun was inside, police said. Items from the break-ins were found in the Camaro, including a bandana, latex gloves, burglary tools, cigarettes, alcohol, a DTE meter, a BB gun and other miscellaneous items, authorities said.

A team of detectives is working on five other break-ins around the area that occurred without a four-hour window, officials said.

Calhoun was arraigned via video Tuesday at 52-2 District Court. He is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, a 10-year felony. Additional charges might be issued in the future, police said.

Calhoun is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail and will have to wear a tether if released.

He is scheduled to return to court June 1.