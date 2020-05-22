Michiganders turn to landscaping during stay-at-home orders

WESTLAND, Mich. – The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out a lot of new hobbies in people -- one of them being landscaping.

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends stay-at-home order until June 12, state of emergency until June 19

Paul and Jennifer Troy have decided this year they’re going all out on landscaping. They said they’ve tried it in the past, but never fully committed.

Ron Panetta, the owner of Panetta’s Landscape Supplies in Westland said that’s common this year.

“It’s been unbelievable. I was concerned if people were going to spend money on landscaping,” Panetta said. “They’ve been out of work for months. Is there any money left to put into your yard? Within 10 minutes of the governor opening our stores, we’re just lit up, and it’s been unbelievable ever since.”

Panetta said closing for five weeks was tough on their business, but they’re making up for it now, calling it an “unbelievable comeback.”

He said that now people have the time and are more interested in caring for their homes.

Paul and Jennifer Troy said they want their home to be a place they can enjoy and not feel the need to leave.

Even though they both have been out of work for a while, they said it’s made them better at budgeting and ready to make their house look like a home.