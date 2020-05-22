Red Cross shelters open to help residents impacted by devastating mid-Michigan floods
Wixom Lake is gone
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Historic flooding caused by dam failures forced thousands from their homes in mid-Michigan.
The Edenville dam and Sanford dams failed. Wixom Lake is now gone. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Edenville Dam that created Wixom Lake gave away. The water took out the M-30 bridge and cut the Curtis Road bridge in half.
MORE: Residents in Midland County return after evacuations
The American Red Cross is still helping residents impacted by the floods. It’s offering shelter, meals and basic health services for evacuees.
READ: Residents want answers in Edenville Dam failure that led to devastating floods
View the list of shelters below:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.