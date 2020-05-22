57ºF

Red Cross shelters open to help residents impacted by devastating mid-Michigan floods

Wixom Lake is gone

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Residents want answers in Edenville Dam failure that led to devastating floods
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Historic flooding caused by dam failures forced thousands from their homes in mid-Michigan.

The Edenville dam and Sanford dams failed. Wixom Lake is now gone. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Edenville Dam that created Wixom Lake gave away. The water took out the M-30 bridge and cut the Curtis Road bridge in half.

The American Red Cross is still helping residents impacted by the floods. It’s offering shelter, meals and basic health services for evacuees.

View the list of shelters below:

