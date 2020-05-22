Red Cross shelters open to help residents impacted by devastating mid-Michigan floods

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Historic flooding caused by dam failures forced thousands from their homes in mid-Michigan.

The Edenville dam and Sanford dams failed. Wixom Lake is now gone. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Edenville Dam that created Wixom Lake gave away. The water took out the M-30 bridge and cut the Curtis Road bridge in half.

The American Red Cross is still helping residents impacted by the floods. It’s offering shelter, meals and basic health services for evacuees.

View the list of shelters below: