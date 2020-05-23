DETROIT – The 36th District Court in Detroit is extending its period of limited operations previously announced on March 13 to coincide with the extension of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

On Friday, Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19. Both executive orders were previously set to expire after May 28.

The court’s moratorium on evictions will also be extended through June 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.

For more information, visit the court’s website here.

RELATED: 36th District Court in Detroit extends moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19