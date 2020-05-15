36th District Court in Detroit extends moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19

DETROIT – The 36th District Court previously issued a moratorium on evictions March 13. According to a news release, the court has now extended the moratorium to coincide with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-85.

The temporary suspension regarding evictions will continue through June 11, 2020.

During this time, as stated in the order, “this extension includes a new provision prohibiting any demand for the payment of rent that includes a demand for possession, or other threat of eviction, based on the nonpayment of rent.”

Please visit, 36thdistrictcourt.org for further information and updates concerning operational changes due to COVID-19.