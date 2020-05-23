Michigan woman driving stolen vehicle with over $130,000 in gold bars, 30 grams of marijuana arrested by CBP officers at Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. – On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 43-year-old woman at the Blue Water Bridge driving a stolen vehicle with marijuana and $130,000 in gold.

The incident took place after the woman from Eaton County made a wrong turn and ended up on the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

After turning around on the bridge, the driver presented herself to a CBP officer for entry back into the United States.

While conducting a primary inspection on the driver, a system query alerted to the vehicle being driven as stolen. CBP officers immediately took her into custody without incident and conducted a search of the vehicle that resulted in the discovery of gold bars weighing over five pounds, along with 30 grams of marijuana.

“In this case, CBP officers took the extra steps to identify an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle and a large amount of gold,” said Port Director Michael Fox. “This is another prime example of our excellent working relationship with our partners.”

After arresting the woman CBP officers turned the case over to Michigan State Police, who were given custody of the woman. The gold, marijuana and stolen vehicle were also turned over to MSP.