Michiganders react to extension of stay-at-home order

FERNDALE, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order until June 12 and the state of emergency until June 19.

This comes one day after Whitmer eased some restrictions, including allowing groups of ten people or fewer to gather. For many, this was welcome news for some people getting ready for the holiday weekend.

Despite declaring that we’ve flattened the curve -- Whitmer said the extension is about avoiding a second wave of coronavirus.

