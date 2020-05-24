Metro Detroit weather: You can feel the humidity Saturday night, showers and storms Sunday

DETROIT – A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County.

Welcome to Saturday night and Memorial Day Weekend, Motown!

Saturday night will be cloudy. Terrible showers and storms to our west will weaken as the cruise across the region overnight. That’s the first round of wet weather. As it becomes much warmer, a second round of showers and storms pops up later. It will be hotter and more muggy, Memorial Day, Monday, with more storms sprouting.

Ahead of a warm front, showers and some thunderstorms roll across Southwest Michigan after midnight. The best chance of wet weather will be between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m ET, early Sunday. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

The second wave of showers and storms comes with the higher heat and humidity. After 2 p.m., highs will soar to the low 80s, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across Detroit and Southeast Michigan, mainly south of M-59/Hall Road.

Heat indicies will be in the middle and upper 80s. Remember to keep children and pets away from empty, unattended vehicles.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday. Commemorations and parades have a chance of getting wet, mainly in the late morning and afternoon. It will be hotter than average, again, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Increased humidity will make it feel like it’s near 90 degrees or more. Remember to never leave pets and potted plants in unattended vehicles.

The mid-summer like pattern continues Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will not be wash-outs. Thursday has a more likely chance of heavier, longer-lasting periods of wet weather.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind ESE 6-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 52 degrees

Monday: Wind S 9-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 53 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind SSE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 50 degrees

Monday: Wind SSE 10-15 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 51 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind SE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 52 degrees

Monday: Wind S 6-12 knots, Waves 0-2 ft., Water Temp 53 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the low and middle 70s. Near 60 at night

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers possible, warm. Highs in the low 70s. Near 50 at night

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!