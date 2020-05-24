Michigan Girl Scouts spread joy with cookie donations to coronavirus frontline workers

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Girl Scouts are trying to spread joy to those most affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by donating free cookies.

May 24, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,679; Death toll now at 5,228

Through the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan’s Hometown Heroes program, members have donated Girl Scout cookies to health care workers at Michigan Medicine and St. Joseph Mercy in Ypsilanti, officials said.

A young Girl Scout delivers cookie dontions to St. Joseph Mercy in Ypsilanti as part of their Hometown Heroes program amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan)

Officials say the program also donates Girl Scout cookies to local food banks amid the pandemic.

Interested individuals can purchase cookies to be donated to frontline workers through the group’s Hometown Heroes program. Visit the Girl Scouts’ website here for more information.