Man uses stolen credit card at Oakland County stores on first day of retail reopening, police say
Officials say man used credit card in Waterford Township, White Lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said a man used a stolen credit card to make purchases at three Oakland County stores on the first day of retail reopening in Metro Detroit.
The man used the credit card to buy $484 worth of items at two stores in Waterford Township and a third store in White Lake, according to authorities.
Tuesday was the first day of retail reopening in Metro Detroit after being shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Officials said the credit card had been stolen from the center console of an unlocked car.
The man was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and blue jogging pants.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.
