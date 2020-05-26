Man uses stolen credit card at Oakland County stores on first day of retail reopening, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said a man used a stolen credit card to make purchases at three Oakland County stores on the first day of retail reopening in Metro Detroit.

The man used the credit card to buy $484 worth of items at two stores in Waterford Township and a third store in White Lake, according to authorities.

Tuesday was the first day of retail reopening in Metro Detroit after being shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials said the credit card had been stolen from the center console of an unlocked car.

The man was wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and blue jogging pants.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford police at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.