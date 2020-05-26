Michigan retailers begin reopening slowly, cautiously amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Michigan economy is getting another boost on Tuesday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- but the change is coming slowly and very cautiously.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order late last week until June 12. The state of emergency lasts until June 19.

Retailers are getting back into business but they have strict limitations on how they operate.

Car dealers are opening their showrooms to connect with customers but it’s by appointment only.

Many people are being asked to do a balancing act. Do business, if you need to, or stay home through June 12 to better mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

