Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash on I-75

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said fatal traffic crash occurred on South I-75, north of Mortar Creek Road in Monroe County at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old Gibraltar, Michigan man was operating a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck going south on I-75 in the right travel lane, according to police.

The Chevrolet struck a blue 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer in the rear. Officials do not know the cause of the collision. The tractor trailer was traveling at a low speed and being driven by a 29-year-old Brampton, Ontario man. Both vehicles stopped in the right travel lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor trailer driver was not injured. Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Officials said speed does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7541.