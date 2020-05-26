Royal Oak businesses take measured approach to reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Tuesday’s reopening at Bocci Bridal has the owner, Katerina Bocci, feeling like she’s opening the doors for the first time again.

Bocci has safeguards in place for the expected steady stream of brides-to-be ready to make up for lost time.

READ: Metro Detroit retail businesses prepare for modified reopening Tuesday

But not all businesses are in a hurry. Blu Jean Blue Boutique in Royal Oak will not be open Tuesday.

The biggest thing owner, Monica Wilson, said holding her up is her inability to secure enough protective equipment for her staff and customers.

“I’m not taking this lightly by opening up,” Wilson said. “I will make sure we have everything we need before we open our doors.”

Wilson is worried about her family too -- her husband and her 72-year-old mother. She thinks she can have all the PPE she needs in about a week and that’s when she’ll open safely.