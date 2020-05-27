ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 27, 2020

If you were finding it difficult to believe former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick would get an early release from prison, your doubts were correct. Kilpatrick will not be released from prison early because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Tuesday.

Last week, family members said Kilpatrick had been put in a 21-day quarantine at the Oakdale Federal Detention Center. Sources close to the situation believed he would be released June 10.

Not so fast. Kilpatrick remains an inmate at the Oakdale FCI low-security prison in Louisiana. His sentence is scheduled to end Jan. 18, 2037.

The pandemic has ended some businesses permanently, and it’s likely to have a severe impact on malls when it’s all over. In Metro Detroit there are two malls reopening on Thursday. At 11 a.m. both Great Lakes Crossing Outlet and the Twelve Oaks Mall will open their doors.

Somerset Collection and Lakeside Mall will open Friday at 11 a.m.

Local 4 went to Twelve Oaks Mall on Tuesday where the cleaning staff was hard at work. They sanitized everything before opening up.

Thousands of employees have been out of work but many will be able to take a step toward getting back to normal.

Everyone at the mall will be required to wear a mask. The mall’s general manager, Dan Jones, said they’ve removed the play area and the seating in the food court.