Metro Detroit weather: the stickies sticking around

I was going to start today's weather article with "Happy Hump Day," but is Wednesday still Hump Day if we have a Monday holiday off work? Regardless, hope you're day is off to a good start!

If you don't have air conditioning (like me - mine decided not to work when I turned it on), then you know that sleeping has been very difficult the past few nights. The heat and humidity will be with us through Friday morning before a cold front sweeps it off to the east, leaving us with a dry, but much cooler weekend ahead. Read on for the details...

Today will start with mostly sunny skies, but some mid and high level clouds will increase during the day. Like the past two days, scattered thunderstorms will pop up during the hottest part of the day, with the best chance being south of I-94 and west of US-23. Elsewhere, chances are more limited (but not zero). The extra cloud cover will also pare back our highs a bit and hold them in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), compared to yesterday's highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

A southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things more pleasant near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron.

Today's sunrise is at 6:02 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:00 p.m.

Any early Wednesday evening showers and storms should dissipate rapidly around sunset, with the rest of the night mostly cloudy. Uncomfortable lows once again in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius), with a south-southeast wind at only 3 to 6 mph.

Partly sunny on Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Thursday night, with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms are likely Friday morning into the early afternoon ahead of a strong approaching cold front. Once the front passes by, the rain and humidity move out, and we'll see some sunshine develop from west to east before the end of the day. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius)...much better sleeping weather!

Weekend Update

The weekend forecast remains on track, with sunny skies Saturday morning becoming partly cloudy by afternoon as puffy fair-weather cumulus clouds pop up. Much cooler and significantly less humid, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), and there will be a breeze from the northwest at 8 to 13 mph.

Becoming clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Then get ready for a sunny Sunday, with very light wind and highs in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Temps start moderating next week, and we should be back near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) by Wednesday.