‘Failed attempt at humor,’ Michigan Gov. Whitmer says of husband’s attempt to move up boat queue

LANSING, Mich. – The drama over a phone call Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband made typifies the ever souring relationship between her office and the Republican leadership in the legislature.

Whitmer called it a poor attempt at humor -- and a top Republican said her staff lied.

READ: Michigan Gov. Whitmer says husband’s attempt to move up boat queue was just a bad joke

This stems from a social media post from a dock company in northern Michigan, claiming Whitmer’s husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, called to see if they could get their boat in the water. The company said he asked if being married to the governor would help him get his boat in the water. There was a backlog of residents trying to do the same over Memorial Day weekend.

While speaking Tuesday during her daily coronavirus (COVID-19) press briefing, Whitmer addressed the story.

“I do feel compelled to address the most recent one about my husband, Marc,” Whitmer said. “My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking in with the small business that helps with our boat up north, knowing it wouldn’t make a difference. He jokingly asked if being married to me might move him up in the queue.”

Sen. Tom Barrett put up a post detailing what he said Whitmer’s husband said last Friday. He said late that night he was called on by Whitmer’s staff to remove it because it wasn’t true.

The boat drama continued to explode on social media over the weekend and Whitmer’s staff tried to brush it off.