Debris line neighborhoods in mid-Michigan as community deals with damage from devastating floods

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was back in Midland County to announce an investigation into why the Edenville and Sanford dams gave way.

The dam failures led to devastation in mid-Michigan. A week later, piles of debris lined neighborhoods. Wanda Coulson and Brenda Mills spoke with Local 4. They’re relying on each other as they face flood damage.

READ: Shocking mid-Michigan flood pictures show ravaged roads, underwater houses, floating cars

Neither of them know if their homes are stable enough to move back into. They are grateful for the volunteers that have arrived to help.

MORE: More than 800 volunteers visit Midland to help flood victims despite pandemic

Watch the video above to hear from Coulson and Mills.