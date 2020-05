Published: May 20, 2020, 11:10 am

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Catastrophic flooding caused by dam failure in mid-Michigan has left shocking damage to roads, houses and entire cities in the area.

Sky 4 flew over Midland County as water from the Edenville and Sanford dams invades.

You can see the images below.

A clear look at a road torn apart by water in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

People gathering at the end of a road that was cut off by floodwater in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

Mobile homes were tossed aside by floodwater in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

A building almost completely underwater in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

A structure collapsed because of floods in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

Destruction caused by flooding in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

The damage to a roadway in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

A car floating in the middle of flood water in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

School buses almost completely underwater in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

A residential area was turned into a river in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

Water tore through this bridge in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

The high flood levels in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

A neighborhood overtaken by floodwater in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

Buildings up to their roofs in water in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

Flooded buildings in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

A building underwater in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

People explore the damaged caused by floods in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

Water sheared through a road in Midland County on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)