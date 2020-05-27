WATCH LIVE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer briefing dam breach, flooding in Midland County
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference on Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s response to the historic flooding event in Midland County.
Watch the briefing live at 12:30 p.m. in the video player above. Whitmer will provide a brief update regarding the state’s response to the emergency regarding dam conditions in Midland County and the resulting flooding. Additionally, Governor Whitmer will visit a flood relief donation distribution center.
On Tuesday, four Midland County homeowners have filed a class action lawsuit against the state of Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) seeking damages and other relief after the Edenville Dam failure that caused major flooding and extensive damage to their homes, boats, outbuildings, docks, canopies and other property.
A 28-page complaint was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims by Edenville, Mich. residents David and Andrew Krieger and James and Margaret Sperling. The Kriegers and Sperlings own adjacent properties and homes on the banks of the Tittabawassee River less than a mile south of the Edenville Dam.
Whitmer extended the state of emergency for Midland County to include three additional counties last weekend.
