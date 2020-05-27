Hopcat permanently closes Royal Oak location, seeks to reopen elsewhere

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Craft beer bar and restaurant chain Hopcat confirmed the permanent closure of its Royal Oak location on Wednesday.

Hopcat founder Mark Sellers told Eater Detroit that the location is permanently closing over disagreements with the landlord.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce the closure of our HopCat - Royal Oak location. Unfortunately, after extensive negotiation with the landlord — with the goal of securing the location and employee jobs — we were unable to come to a reasonable agreement and the landlord has demanded we vacate the building,” Sellers said. “We will be seeking a new location in Royal Oak so we can resume serving this awesome community in the future.”

Officials say they are looking to reopen the restaurant at a new location in the city in the future.

Hopcat’s Royal Oak location has been closed since March amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The chain has locations throughout the midwest, including in Detroit, Grand Rapids and East Lansing.

