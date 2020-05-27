Local high school music director on Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

A local teacher from St. Clair Shores, Ben Henri, will be a contestant on a new episode of Jeopardy! Henri is a 7th-12th grade vocal music director at Grosse Pointe North High School.

It’s the Teacher’s Tournament Quarterfinals featuring 15 elite K-12 instructors competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a berth in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

To support our fellow metro Detroiter, be sure to watch Jeopardy! on Thursday, May 28th at 7:30PM on Local 4. And help get the word out by sharing with your family and friends. Best of luck to Mr. Henri!