Michigan expands coronavirus (COVID-19) testing criteria as economy begins to reopen

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding testing criteria for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Now, asymptomatic patients who are preparing for surgery can be tested if testing is deemed necessary by the treating health care professional. It also includes asymptomatic people who have known exposure to someone who has COVID-19 symptoms or works in a profession that puts them at high risk of exposure.

The new testing criteria also emphasizes the need to expand testing options for people without symptoms who live in areas where there has been inequitable access to testing.

“As we reopen Michigan’s economy, expanded testing is critically important so that we can track any spread of COVID-19 in regions or local communities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

MDHHS is encouraging anyone who meets the testing criteria to get tested. Anyone who wishes to be tested may call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 or visit Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest to find an appropriate testing location.

MDHHS COVID-19 test prioritization criteria is now as follows:

High Priority:

Hospitalized patients with symptoms

Any health care worker, first responder, or congregate care facility worker with symptoms

Residents in any congregate care facility, including prisons and shelters, with symptoms

Priority:

Persons with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, including: Shortness of breath Muscle pain New loss of taste or smell Vomiting or diarrhea Sore throat

Asymptomatic patients in preparation for surgical procedures, as deemed necessary by the treating clinician

Asymptomatic people with known exposure to a person with COVID-19 or exposure to a person with COVID-19 symptoms

Asymptomatic people living or working in a congregate care facility or other high-risk setting (such as nursing home, jail, prison, homeless shelter, assisted living facility, etc.) that: Had a confirmed case among residents or workers Is located in a region of medium risk or higher Is receiving patients from an area of medium risk or higher

Asymptomatic people who work in a profession that puts them at high risk of exposure, including: Repeated close contact of prolonged duration with the public Working in a high-risk profession where clusters of infections have been identified (such as migrant workers, food processing facilities, etc.) Working in-person during a period of strict social distancing or, in areas with some sectors re-opening, having worked in-person during the period of strict social distancing

Persons identified by clinicians or public health officials who can be tested for public health monitoring research purposes

People without symptoms who live in communities where there has been inequitable access to testing and a need to increase the rate of people tested per day – such as areas with higher proportion of racial/ethnic minorities, rural communities

Permissible:

Persons without symptoms who are prioritized by local health departments or clinicians, for any reason

Asymptomatic people living or working in a congregate care facility or other high-risk setting (such as a nursing home, jail, prison, homeless shelter, assisted living facility) in any region

Asymptomatic people leaving their home for work

